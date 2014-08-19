Packers' Clay Matthews believes in injury-prevention technology

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Fox Sports Wisconsin featuredGreen Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, who said he will buy into the team's new technology intended to prevent injuries.
- ESPN reported that the NFL is considering increasing practice squads this season from eight to 10 players, adding depth to teams for injuries.
- The Monday Morning Quarterback talked to NFL vice president for officiating Dean Blandino, who said strict illegal contact rules will continue into the regular season.
- The New York Post featuredNew York Jets linebacker Quinton Coples, who may have saved his career by changing his offseason regimen.
- The University of Wisconsin reported on a two-year study at the school that said the make of helmet does not reduce the risk of concussion. WMTV-TV in Madison, Wis., also reported on the study.
- WAVY-TV in Suffolk, Va., reported that area schools have invested thousands of dollars into their high school football programs in an attempt to prevent concussions.
- The Minneapolis Star-Tribune looked at a new state law that keeps disgruntled parents from costing high school coaches their jobs.
- KPAX-TV featured a clinic that offered baseline concussion tests for youth athletes in Missoula, Mont.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor