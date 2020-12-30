Around the NFL

Packers claim DT Damon Harrison via waivers

Published: Dec 30, 2020 at 05:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Damon Harrison﻿ is sticking around in the NFC race, but with a new team.

The veteran defensive tackle has been claimed by the Green Bay Packers, according to the league's Wednesday transaction wire. Harrison had been released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday following a meeting between Harrison and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Nicknamed "Snacks," Harrison is no longer at the level that once saw him feasting on opposing offenses in seasons past, but he still carries some value. He'd recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble in six games with Seattle before his release.

The claim is an interesting addition to Harrison's 2020 tale, because Carroll said Monday Harrison had "decided to stop playing." Yet, Harrison indicated on Twitter he was still interested in playing, he just didn't want to take away snaps from a younger teammate "who deserves to be out there playing" for Seattle.

Harrison will get a chance to make an impact with a team this season, jumping from one NFC contender to another.

Related Content

news

Titans to honor Nashville, first responders following Christmas Day bombing

The Titans will wear "615 Strong" decals Sunday against the Texans and contribute to a city fund following the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.
news

Bills to host fans for wild-card game; COVID testing required 

The Buffalo Bills are allowed to host fans for their wild-card game. Fans will have to test negative for COVID-19.
news

Colts to hide out-of-town scores during Sunday's game

Colts coach Frank Reich said they will not display the out-of-town scores inside Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday.
news

Chiefs to rest Patrick Mahomes in Week 17 vs. Chargers

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in Week 17's game against the Chargers. He will rest for two weeks before the playoffs.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expects to play Sunday vs. Rams 

Sunday's win-and-in bout between the Cardinals and Rams won't feature two backup quarterbacks. Cards QB ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ told reporters Wednesday he expects to play Sunday. 
news

Colts lose Anthony Castonzo to season-ending ankle surgery, expected to sign veteran Veldheer

Just one week ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay called his team the "most complete" in the NFL. That is about to be tested for a second straight game. Starting LT Anthony Castonzo is done for the season.
news

Raiders Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Alec Ingold always striving to help 'one more kid' find a home

For fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, being the white hat among the Silver and Black is a celebration of each of the endeavors in his life he's most passionate about: Playing Raiders football and positively affecting his community.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp out vs. Cardinals after positive COVID-19 test

The Rams must win Sunday or receive outside help to make the playoffs, and they'll attempt to do so without their starting quarterback and an important receiver. Cooper Kupp will not play versus the Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19.
news

Two additional positive COVID-19 tests force Browns to briefly close facility

A Cleveland Browns coach and practice squad player have tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reported. The additional positive tests suggest that this issue isn't near resolution within the organization.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook won't play Sunday vs. Lions after father's death

﻿Dalvin Cook won't play in the Minnesota Vikings' season finale following the death of his father. Cook returned to Miami after his father, James, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday.
news

Panthers among teams with interest in ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is receiving interest from several teams, including the Carolina Panthers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW