Packers claim DT Damon Harrison via waivers

Damon Harrison is sticking around in the NFC race, but with a new team.
The veteran defensive tackle has been claimed by the Green Bay Packers, according to the league's Wednesday transaction wire. Harrison had been released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday following a meeting between Harrison and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
Nicknamed "Snacks," Harrison is no longer at the level that once saw him feasting on opposing offenses in seasons past, but he still carries some value. He'd recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble in six games with Seattle before his release.
The claim is an interesting addition to Harrison's 2020 tale, because Carroll said Monday Harrison had "decided to stop playing." Yet, Harrison indicated on Twitter he was still interested in playing, he just didn't want to take away snaps from a younger teammate "who deserves to be out there playing" for Seattle.
Harrison will get a chance to make an impact with a team this season, jumping from one NFC contender to another.