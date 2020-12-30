Packers claim DT Damon Harrison via waivers

﻿Damon Harrison﻿ is sticking around in the NFC race, but with a new team.

The veteran defensive tackle has been claimed by the Green Bay Packers, according to the league's Wednesday transaction wire. Harrison had been released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday following a meeting between Harrison and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Nicknamed "Snacks," Harrison is no longer at the level that once saw him feasting on opposing offenses in seasons past, but he still carries some value. He'd recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble in six games with Seattle before his release.