Packers CB Woodson active for game vs. Lions

DETROIT -- Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson was active for Sunday's game at Detroit despite injuring his ankle in practice Wednesday.
Woodson, the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had been listed as probable for the game.
As expected, the Lions are without quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Shaun Hill, forcing Drew Stanton to start for a second consecutive week. Stafford has an injured right shoulder, and Hill hurt a finger on his right hand.
Lions offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus is out with an injured knee, and Corey Hilliard started in his place.
