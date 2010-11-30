Packers, CB Williams agree to contract extension through 2014

The Packers have agreed to a contract extension with Tramon Williams that will keep the cornerback in Green Bay through 2014.
Agent Rodney Williams called it a fair deal for both sides, given the current uncertainty over the NFL's labor situation. And Williams said his client was happy to be staying in Green Bay.
"Definitely," Rodney Williams said. "That was his intention the entire time. He wanted to stay there."
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reports, via a league source, that Williams' deal is worth $41 million and includes a $6 million signing bonus.
Williams, a fourth-year player out of Louisiana Tech, was regarded as a reliable No. 3 cornerback before veteran Al Harris sustained a season-ending knee injury late last season. Williams became a full-time starter, and coaches say his coverage skills have come to rival those of fellow Packers cornerback Charles Woodson.
Tramon Williams was hoping for a long-term deal heading into this season, but he instead signed a restricted free-agent tender offer from the team. Williams said earlier this month that he didn't want to be distracted by his contract situation, but he made it clear that he wanted to stay.
"I mean, come on, it's Green Bay -- one of a kind," Williams said. "Obviously, that's the case. I want to be here. But it's not up to me."
