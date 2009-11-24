Packers appear equipped to replace Harris, Kampman

Kampman, a two-time Pro Bowler with 54 career sacks, was the team's top pass-rushing threat off the edge, and his penchant for getting to the quarterback will undoubtedly be missed. Although he has struggled at times while transitioning from defensive end to outside linebacker in the Packers' new 3-4 scheme, his presence on the outside still drew the attention of opposing offenses. With Kampman out, the Packers will need rookie Clay Matthews to provide more playmaking off the edge. Matthews has quietly recorded four sacks this season, and is starting to pick up some of the nuances of the pro game. Additionally, the team will also rely on veteran Brady Poppinga to provide some playmaking off the edge. While neither can be expected to play at Kampman's level, they can collectively replace his production with solid play.