Packers' Andrew Quarless: I'm a 'top echelon' tight end

For his career, six-year pro Andrew Quarless has a total of 85 receptions for 909 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers are essentially what tight end Martellus Bennett compiled in 2014.
In 11 starts for the Green Bay Packers last year, Quarless earned 29 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old still has the confidence to put himself in the mix near the top of the tight ends list.
"I consider myself the top echelon of tight ends," Quarless said, per the Green Bay Press Gazette. "That's really where I see myself and that's really where I'm trying to take it. A couple other guys like (Rob Gronkowski) and a couple guys who are up there. I put myself in that bracket. That's definitely where I'm training to be."
Good for Quarless. An NFL player better have the confidence to believe he can be the best player on the field every moment of a game. Otherwise, he won't last there very long.
However, we'd be amiss to point out that even the Packers didn't really view Quarless as option No. 1 last year. He started only after rookie Richard Rodgers appeared overwhelmed by the offense.
"Andrew's kind of been steady for us where Richard's been a rookie," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said at last month's NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. "So I think it's more those guys have been getting more opportunities and definitely cashed in on it; when you're on the same page with the quarterback and it's very healthy."
The Packers will head into the 2015 season with Rodgers and Quarless atop their depth chart, hoping the younger player with more upside outplays the veteran.
