Packers activate safety Bigby, who could play vs. Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers announced Saturday that they have activated safety Atari Bigby from the physically unable to perform list, making him available to play in Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bigby has been sidelined since having ankle surgery at the beginning of training camp. Cornerback Al Harris remains on the PUP list.
Bigby has played in 42 games with 33 starts in his first five years with the Packers and posted 10 interceptions over the past three seasons.
