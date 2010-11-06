Packers activate safety Bigby, who could play vs. Cowboys

Published: Nov 06, 2010 at 10:23 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers announced Saturday that they have activated safety Atari Bigby from the physically unable to perform list, making him available to play in Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bigby has been sidelined since having ankle surgery at the beginning of training camp. Cornerback Al Harris remains on the PUP list.

Bigby has played in 42 games with 33 starts in his first five years with the Packers and posted 10 interceptions over the past three seasons.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

