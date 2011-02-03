Packers a different team than one that lost to Steelers last year

"We have 16 quarters in this whole playoff deal. We have 12 down and four more to go," linebacker Clay Matthews said about the Packers' well-recited philosophy. "That's how we've been taking it. That's kind of been our theme through each and every week of the playoffs. We've been playing in a playoff-like atmosphere, a win-or-go-home mentality for five weeks. We have a very good opportunity in front of us. Four more quarters and the season is over, win or lose. So, we're going to go out there swinging and give it our best shot."