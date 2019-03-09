Around the NFL

Packers, 49ers express interest in Chiefs LB Dee Ford

Published: Mar 09, 2019 at 01:25 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

When the Kansas City Chiefsslapped the franchise tag on premier pass rusher Dee Ford on Monday, they did so willing to part with the linebacker if a market developed for his services.

It appears one has.

Two NFC rivals, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, have expressed interest in acquiring Ford, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

Ford is slated to make around $15.4 million on the tag in 2019, a price tag that the Packers ($36 million in cap space) and 49ers ($66.7 million) are clearly both willing and able to pay, at least for this season.

Rapoport reported Tuesday that Kansas City was willing to trade Ford for a second-round pick, as the 3-4 outside linebacker might no longer be as big a factor in new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3 defense.

While there are questions surrounding Ford's fit with the Chiefs, there's no denying his talent and upside. The linebacker contributed to a feverish Chiefs pass rush last season with 13 sacks and a league-high seven forced fumbles.

Green Bay has openly been in the market for an edge rusher, and Ford could be a defining member of Mike Pettine's defense with the Packers. San Francisco boasts a burgeoning defensive line, but similarly lacks an explosive pass rusher on the ends.

Whether a trade for Ford can be executed remains to be seen. Trading franchise-tagged players goes against the spirit of the tag and could result in a player grievance over a team's unwillingness to participate in a good-faith effort to negotiate a new deal if the traded player so chooses. But such a transaction has happened before.

The Miami Dolphins placed Jarvis Landry on the receiver tag just six days before trading him to the Cleveland Browns during last year's free agent frenzy. Landry had no problems with and in fact welcomed the swap; he signed a long-term extension with the Browns less than one month later.

With the top-tier pass rusher market dry as a desert well following Monday's franchise-tag blitz, Ford will remain a unique and desirable bargaining chip and trade target up to and until the July 15 deadline to sign tagged players to long-term deals.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus discusses Chase Claypool's struggles vs. Packers; Week 2 status unclear

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool had a poor Week 1 outing, something that Matt Eberflus acknowledged when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. Could Claypool be benched for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence lamented the 40-0 blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but New York's star defender isn't going to let it linger. 
news

Bill Parcells on Jets situation from head coach's perspective: 'Your team has to have hope'

Former head coach Bill Parcells uses his own experience on losing a starting QB in Week 1 to talk about where the Jets go from here without Aaron Rodgers under center. 
news

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: QB Brock Purdy plays with 'swag' that 'bleeds' to the rest of the offense 

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said on KNBR that QB Brock Purdy's swagger has become infectious. "He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency," Aiyuk said.
news

RB Austin Ekeler on Chargers inability to finish games: 'It's just straight-up inconsistency'

Running back Austin Ekeler was asked Tuesday why he thinks the Chargers cannot finish games after the Bolts lost 36-34 to the Dolphins on Sunday. "Inconsistency. It's just straight-up inconsistency," he responded.
news

OC Brian Johnson: Eagles need to be 'mindful' of getting Dallas Goedert, D'Andre Swift more touches

In the Philadelphia Eagles' sluggish 25-20 win over the New England Patriots, their offense sputtered as a whole. Still, the lack of usage for tight end Dallas Goedert and running back D'Andre Swift in particular was eyebrow-raising.
news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen planning to sign with Panthers practice squad after two seasons away due to injury

Running back Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the league since 2020 due to injuries, plans to sign with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on loss of Aaron Rodgers: 'I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary on our team name'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that his team's expectations remain the same following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, adding that Zach Wilson is firmly entrenched as the team's QB1 now.