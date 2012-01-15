Pack will be back; winning coaches hung up; fewer flags thrown

The personnel decisions that have to be made in the next few weeks aren't all that tough for a team that has built its core with the draft. Green Bay's list of unrestricted free agents is eight players long (with starters Scott Wells, Jermichael Finley and Erik Walden the primary players to be dealt with this winter). Don't expect all of them back in 2012, and Ryan Grant will probably be replaced by James Starks at running back. The business decision surrounding Matt Flynn is an interesting one considering how well he played in the last regular season game. Right now the Packers should have about $14 million of cap space and I find it hard to believe they would use all of it on a franchise tag to retain Flynn even if it was to trade him. (Keep in mind if Flynn gets a franchise tag and signs the tender it guarantees the salary.)