Pack thriving and suffering, depending on who's reading ledger

» Despite his years of problems with the Raiders and his run-in with the law in Alabama over illegal possession of Codeine, JaMarcus Russell might still find work in the NFL this season. A week ago I would have said no way, but some close to the former first-overall pick are adamant that he will be exonerated on those chargers. A few teams have remained in contact with him through this latest ordeal, and maybe someone will still take a chance on his talent, gambling that he will mature. In a perfect world Russell would love to end up in a quarterback-friendly environment like Minnesota or Washington (teams lacking in proven backups as well) -- not that he's in any position to pick and choose.