Pack's Rodgers OK to play after missing game with concussion

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 01:18 PM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was cleared to play after missing one game while he recovered from his second concussion of the season, a league source confirmed Tuesday.

Rodgers, who sat out last Sunday's 31-27 loss to the New England Patriots, told ESPN Milwaukee that "I've been cleared" by doctors, then added: "It's not that big of a story. Is it?"

It is for a Green Bay team that is fighting for an NFC wild-card playoff spot. The Packers (8-6) enter Sunday's must-win game against the New York Giants (9-5) on the outside looking in, if the season ended today.

Rodgers had started 45 consecutive games before giving way to Matt Flynn, who completed 24 of 37 passes against the Patriots for 251 yards and three touchdowns with one interception against the Patriots. It was Flynn's first career start in three NFL seasons.

Rodgers suffered his first concussion during an Oct. 10 overtime loss against the Washington Redskins, but he was cleared to return to practice four days later and started in Green Bay's next game against the Miami Dolphins. He was concussed again during a Dec. 12 loss at Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

