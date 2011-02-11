Pack's Jolly applying for second chance after July suspension

Published: Feb 11, 2011 at 04:05 AM

Suspended Green Bay Packers defensive end Johnny Jolly has begun the process of applying for reinstatement, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette on Friday.

Brian Overstreet, Jolly's agent, told the newspaper that he was optimistic that his client will be reinstated.

Jolly was suspended indefinitely without pay in July for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Jolly is facing drug charges in Houston following his July 2008 arrest outside a club for possession of at least 200 grams of codeine. If convicted, Jolly faces up to 20 years in prison.

Jolly is still under contract with the Packers, and he hopes to play for them next season. A team source told The Green Bay Gazette that the Packers would be willing to give Jolly a second chance if he's clean.

"They've been very supportive of him this whole ride," Overstreet said. "So I'd be surprised if that didn't happen. But you know, Johnny realizes that he has some responsibilities in this and to make sure that he does that. But they've been nothing but supportive of Johnny his entire career, even with this."

Overstreet was unsure how long the reinstatement process might take.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

