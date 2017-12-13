Pack ready for 'even better' version of Aaron Rodgers in return

This isn't the win-and-in scenario the Packers faced in 2013, when Rodgers returned from another broken collarbone to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 17 and clinch the NFC North. To win the division, they'd have to win all three games -- at Carolina, home against Minnesota, then at Detroit -- to get to 10-6 and have the Vikings lose all three. They'd need help to get a wild card, too. If head-to-head tiebreakers come into play, the Packers have beaten Seattle and Dallas, but lost to Atlanta and New Orleans (as well as Detroit, which hosts the rematch in Week 17). Their 5-4 record against NFC teams is tied for the worst among those in the hunt.