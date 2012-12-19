Pack looks to get it together against Titans

Why this game is intriguing: Already winners of the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers can still earn a playoff bye if they win out and the 49ers stumble in prime time. It's possible. But maybe more important, they are still trying to find themselves. Greg Jennings is back on offense, Clay Matthews is back on defense, and Charles Woodson might be next. The Packers' fate might not be determined in the next two games, but they can use them to refocus on playing together with all of their pieces. Green Bay could arrive in the postseason as undercover as a team with double-digit wins can be. Fresh off a prime-time win over the Jets, the Tennessee Titans are still looking to prove that coach Mike Munchak deserves another year to try and make it happen.
Published: Dec 19, 2012 at 08:46 AM
