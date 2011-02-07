Pack has nucleus, personality to pull off rare feat of repeating

Woodson has been amazing all season. He has done things on and off the field that I never thought he could, especially having been around him before with the Raiders. He was never the hardest worker on the team or the easiest player to coach -- in fact, Mike McCarthy felt Woodson was the most difficult player he had ever coached after the corner's first season in Green Bay and regretted the signing. But then it all changed. McCarthy found the right way to coach him, and Woodson decided to change his ways. Once he changed, his rare skill set came to the forefront and he became a leader. Woodson could always just show up and play, but now he prepares to play. The commitment has made him play better, even as he ages. I am really happy for Woodson getting a ring, but more for the player and man he has become.