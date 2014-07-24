Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott pledges $10.5M to health studies

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced during its Media Days that it will spend $10.5 million over three years to study student athlete health.
- Former NFL player John Bock wrote an editorial for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, urging parents and schools to conduct baseline testing for youth athletes.
- KHAS-TV in Hastings, Nebraska, looked at the impact of California's new law to limit middle- and high-school football practices.
- The Toledo (Okla.) Blade reported on a former University of Toledo football player who is trying to get funding for a protective cap that he believes can reduce concussions.
- The Akron (Ohio) Beacon Journal reported that the Akron Children's Hospital will televise a concussion conference this week at its facility.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor