Pac-12 coaches back Larry Scott's commitment to player safety

Published: Aug 23, 2013 at 12:16 PM

Pac-12 president Larry Scott has made statements all summer about how the conference will take the lead on safety issues in college football. He has instituted limited full-contact practices for member schools. Also, the Pac-12 became the second major college conference to adopt USA Football's Heads Up Football program.

ESPN's Pac-12 blog reported Friday that the conference is backing up Scott's commitment in practices. He said all of the coaches have made the pledge to try to reduce head trauma.

The Pac-12 is the only conference that limits how much hitting can happen in practice.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

