P90X guru offers to whip Eddie Lacy into shape

Packers coach Mike McCarthy wants to see a trimmed-down version of Eddie Lacy next season. That's where Tony Horton steps in.
The P90X creator and fitness guru came out of the woodwork this month to offer his support to the Green Bay running back.
"The Packers will get him ready for the season," Horton said, per TMZ.com. "My job will be to get the weight off and help him eat better."
It wouldn't be Horton's first NFL rodeo after he spent time training former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. Horton's popular P90X course focuses on a combination of weight and resistance training mixed with cardio, plyometrics, yoga and core-strength exercises, with a heavy focus on clean nutrition.
"He cannot play at the weight he played at this year," McCarthy said this month of Lacy, who carried the ball just 187 times while splitting time with James Starks.
Listed at 234 pounds, Lacy looked heavier all season, with scouts whispering that he was playing closer to 260. While the online jabs at Lacy's size are unfair, it is fair for the Packers to want their highly paid runner to get into the best shape possible.
Having done P90X -- it's a butt-kicker -- there's no doubt that Horton could help Lacy. With as much potential as any back in the NFL, it would be fascinating to see the Packers star return next season in freaky shape.