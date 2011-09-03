P Kapinos, OT Hills waived as Steelers cut five to reach 53

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers waived five players on Saturday to get the roster down to the 53-man limit.

Punter Jeremy Kapinos, offensive lineman Tony Hills, tight end John Gilmore, defensive lineman Jarrett Crittenton and defensive back Crezdon Butler were released just before the deadline.

Kapinos had been in a spirited battle with Dan Sepulveda during training camp and actually had a better average (49.8) than Sepulveda (45.7) during the preseason.

Hills, a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2008 draft, failed to impress during camp despite extended looks at guard. Gilmore, signed as a free agent from Tampa Bay last month, had just one reception during the four preseason games and was beat out by undrafted rookie Weslye Saunders for one of the three spots.

