Owners talking trades, roster moves as fantasy's midseason nears

M.F.: The fall of the Titans, who went 13-3 last season, has been nothing short of shocking. It's not like we thought they would win another 13 games, but to have no wins right now is almost unbelievable. Despite his team's shortcomings, Johnson still ranks fifth in fantasy points (84) among running backs on NFL.com. I do realize that most of those points came in Week 2, when he posted 45 in a loss to the Texans, but it's not like Johnson has lost a step or is having a sophomore slump. He's simply not seeing enough touches in an offense that's been forced to throw more often in attempt to come back from defecits. The good news is that when (notice I said when and not if) Vince Young takes over, he's almost certain to check down often and give Johnson more chances as a receiver out of the backfield. He'll also have some positive matchups on the schedule against the Jaguars, Bills, Texans, Colts, Rams and Chargers. Barring a total offensive collapse, I think Johnson's fortunes should turn sooner than later.