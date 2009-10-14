Owners table discussion on free-agency window

Team owners on Wednesday tabled discussions until the winter meetings next March, but the issue is not dead. Indeed, there is support for establishing a short period just before free agency begins, usually in early March, when teams can talk to, but not physically meet with or sign, players whose contracts have expired. Such a window could ease concerns about teams making early contact with those players, which constitutes tampering -- something the Tennessee Titans intimated the Washington Redskins might have done with Albert Haynesworth last winter.