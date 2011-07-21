Owners shouldn't take all fantasy numbers at face value

In 2009, Chris Johnson broke Marshall Faulk's single-season record for scrimmage yards and finished with a ridiculous 342.90 fantasy points. Whether you use plain common sense, trends or the law of averages, CJ2K had little to no chance to duplicate those totals in 2010. Coincidentally, he finished with "just" 228.90 points. Now let's go back a few more years to 2007, when Randy Moss posted an NFL-record 23 touchdown catches and found the end zone on every 4.2 catches. That's a ridiculous pace and one that wasn't likely to occur again. As expected, Moss scored a touchdown once for every 6.3 times he caught the football over the next two years as a member of the New England Patriots. So, if we can play the role of psychic medium by looking at the past, what can we learn for 2011?