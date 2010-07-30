Owners should keep tabs on the backfield battles in Texas

In an effort to help endure more wear and tear, Jones has bulked up his upper body by about 8 pounds and will open camp around 225. Hopefully that will improve his durability -- something he has lacked at the NFL level. On the flip side, Barber has slimmed down and looks a lot quicker. He has also spent his share of time dealing with injuries in recent seasons, so coordinator Jason Garrett will likely use an even timeshare to keep his top two backs fresh and out of the trainer's room.