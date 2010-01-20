Owners, players far apart in CBA talks, but time is their ally

But given the most recent events, this seems as logical a time as any to provide an update on where things stand. I spoke to top officials on both sides of the issue on Wednesday -- one with the league and one with the NFLPA -- to get a sense for how far we have come and how far there is to go. Essentially, the sides are still very far apart in the most integral issue of all -- how big a piece of the pie goes to players. In fact, as was the case in September, when negotiations began in earnest, there is still significant disagreement over precisely how big that pie is and all that goes into it.