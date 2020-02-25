Around the NFL

Owners, NFLPA representatives conclude CBA meeting

Published: Feb 25, 2020 at 01:21 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

A meeting between NFL ownership and members of the NFL Players Association executive committee and board of representatives concluded Tuesday in Indianapolis without an update regarding the owner-approved collective bargaining agreement proposal, NFL Network's Judy Battista and Tom Pelissero reported.

"Out of respect for the process, we're not going to have further comment at this time," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NFL Network as he was leaving the meeting.

It's unclear if another meeting between the two sides has been scheduled.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by all eight members of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee, which negotiates on the owners' behalf, Pelissero reported. Multiple player representatives, including Richard Sherman, Russell Okung and Benjamin Watson, were also in attendance.

All owners and players left without commenting. Union reps also did not provide comment but NFLPA president Eric Winston told NFL Network's Judy Battista Wednesday they will not be rushing into a vote.

"There will be white smoke when there is white smoke," Winston said. "One thing we are not doing is rushing into anything. Every 'I' will be dotted, every 'T' will be crossed.

"I was proud more than anything. Our guys are doing a wonderful job leading, doing a wonderful job standing up for what they believe in. ...I told them I know the guys that came before us would be proud of what we're doing."

The sitdown, which lasted nearly four hours, was scheduled after the NFLPA executive committee voted Friday not to recommend the current CBA proposal to its members.

Following ownership approval on Thursday, the proposal was expected to be brought to the players and their representatives on Friday, needing a two-thirds majority vote to move into the stage of a final vote. However, a vote never transpired.

Among the matters at hand in the proposal were the option to expand to a 17-game regular season, an increase in players' share of total revenue to at least 48 percent and the expansion of the playoff field to 14 teams beginning in 2020.

The next step is for the NFLPA executive committee and player representatives to discuss the proposal and decide whether to vote on it. If a two-thirds vote in favor the proposal is reached by the 32 player reps, then the proposal goes to a vote from the dues-paying members of the NFLPA.

If an agreement comes to be, the CBA could be thrust into effect in time for the new league year on March 18, which could change free agency and the salary cap.

The current CBA between the NFL and the NFLPA expires following the 2020 season.

