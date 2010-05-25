Owners likely will hold August vote on Kroenke's plan to buy Rams

Published: May 25, 2010 at 11:37 AM

IRVING, Texas -- NFL owners likely will vote on Stan Kroenke's bid to buy the St. Louis Rams at the next round of league meetings in August, and several league sources have said there's strong support for him.

Kroenke met with the league's finance committee during the NFL Spring Meeting this week, and Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that he hoped the issue would come to a vote before the start of the 2010 regular season.

League sources indicated weeks ago there likely would be an additional meeting added this summer and that Rams ownership would be a prime topic.

Kroenke, a billionaire who owns 40 percent of the Rams, has exercised his right to purchase the full share of the team, but he's facing cross-ownership issues because he also owns the NBA's Denver Nuggets and NHL's Colorado Avalanche. Kroenke has proposed transferring ownership of the Rams to his wife, Wal-Mart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke, as a way to conform with the league's regulations.

Illinois businessman Shahid Khan reached an agreement with Rams owners Chip Rosenbloom and Lucia Rodriguez on Feb. 11 to buy the team. Khan said last month that he still would like to complete the deal "if the opportunity presents itself."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
news

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley would rather retire than get COVID vaccine

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people.
news

Ranking NFL's top five lockdown corners; plus, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return means for Browns

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the contract dispute between Xavien Howard and the Dolphins. Plus, ranking the NFL's top five lockdown corners, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return from injury could do for the Browns and why Tua Tagovailoa's rough practice isn't a big deal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW