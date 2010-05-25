Owners likely will hold August vote on Kroenke's plan to buy Rams

Kroenke, a billionaire who owns 40 percent of the Rams, has exercised his right to purchase the full share of the team, but he's facing cross-ownership issues because he also owns the NBA's Denver Nuggets and NHL's Colorado Avalanche. Kroenke has proposed transferring ownership of the Rams to his wife, Wal-Mart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke, as a way to conform with the league's regulations.