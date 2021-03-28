Owners approve international game scheduling plan

The new rotational formula will see four of the 16 new AFC-NFC matchups moved overseas to venues in the United Kingdom, Mexico and potentially further afield with Germany reportedly being considered, according to Peter King, of NBC Sports. Canada has also been reported as a potential site for future international games.

Teams may still protect certain games on their schedule from being played internationally. And teams will not be required to play more than one international game in any season.

While clubs will not be mandated to play more than one international game per year, they may still volunteer themselves for multiple international contests. This is what the Jacksonville Jaguars have been doing in London with games played every year at Wembley Stadium from 2013.

Under this agreement, the Jaguars are free to continue volunteering for games in London and other international markets. The Jags were reportedly set to play two regular season games at Wembley Stadium in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic saw the cancellation of those and other international contests in London.