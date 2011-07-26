Owner: Bengals won't trade Palmer, consider QB to be retired

Published: Jul 26, 2011 at 08:00 AM

CINCINNATI -- Bengals owner Mike Brown insisted on Tuesday that he won't trade quarterback Carson Palmer, who wants to leave one of the NFL's least-successful franchises.

Palmer, who has four years left on his contract, told the team in January that he would retire if he's not traded. The Bengals have only two winning seasons in the last 20 years, one of the worst stretches of futility in league history.

Brown said the club will move on without its franchise quarterback. The Bengals plan to hold their first training camp workout Saturday in Georgetown, Ky.

"I honestly like Carson Palmer," Brown said. "He was a splendid player for us. He's a good person. I wish him well. And he is retired. That is his choice. ... I'm not expecting him to be back."

Asked why he wouldn't trade Palmer and get some draft picks in return, Brown said it was a matter of principle.

"Carson signed a contract. He made a commitment. He gave his word," Brown said. "We relied on his word. We relied on his commitment. We expected him to perform here. He's going to walk away from his commitment. We aren't going to reward him for doing it."

Brown has traditionally taken a hard line on players trying to leave. Receiver Chad Ochocinco unsuccessfully lobbied for a trade three years ago, but Brown refused. Ochocinco has one year left on his deal, but is hoping to be released during the next few weeks.

Brown and coach Marvin Lewis declined to say anything about Ochocinco on Tuesday other than that he's under contract. The Bengals picked receiver A.J. Green in the first round of the draft, giving themselves his eventual replacement.

The Bengals drafted Andy Dalton in the second round of April's draft. Brown indicated on Tuesday that he will be the starter heading into camp, even though he hasn't been able to work with coaches because of the NFL's lockout. Jordan Palmer -- Carson's younger brother -- is the only experienced quarterback on the roster.

Brown said the team will look for another veteran, but it will give Dalton a chance to win the job.

"We think he is promising for our future," Brown said. "Yes, he'll have teething problems. It won't be altogether easy for him all the time. But we're going to put him in there. If he can do it, we're going to go with him. And I hope he can manage it."

The Bengals are coming off a 4-12 season that included 10 consecutive losses. Carson Palmer told the team he wouldn't be back after Lewis decided to return even though Brown promised no significant changes in how the organization is run.

The Bengals originally planned to have players report at Georgetown College -- a 90-mile drive south of Cincinnati -- on Wednesday and have their first practice a day later. They pushed the schedule back by two days.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW