Owens will return to Cowboys; Glenn will need surgery

Published: Jan 22, 2008 at 11:55 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to pay Terrell Owens' $3 million roster bonus, which means the All-Pro wide receiver will be back for the final season of his three-year, $25 million contract.

"Yes, we are going to have Terrell back," Jones said Tuesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Jones added that a contract extension for Owens is something he would consider "down the line."

Owens finished with 81 catches for 1,355 yards and a team-record 15 touchdown receptions.

The future of wide receiver Terry Glenn appears uncertain, Jones said. Glenn missed 15 games after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He'll need microfracture surgery on the knee, a procedure that typically requires a year to recover from.

"That's something I will sit down over the days ahead to talk to him about," Jones said.

