Owens still limping, expected to be game-time decision for Cowboys

Published: Jan 07, 2008 at 08:31 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Terrell Owens was still limping Monday on his sprained left ankle and his status for the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game next weekend is uncertain.

"It looks to me that it's going to be a game-time decision on him," coach Wade Phillips said. "It's Monday game week. He probably couldn't have played today."

Owens has a high ankle sprain and was limited in a light workout Monday, the first for the top-seeded Cowboys (13-3) since learning they will play the New York Giants in the NFC divisional playoffs Sunday.

"It was a limp-through for him, a walkthrough for us," Phillips said.

Owens has 81 catches for 1,355 yards and an NFC-high 15 touchdowns. This was the first time Owens had taken part in any team drills since he got hurt in the first half Dec. 22 at Carolina when his leg caught underneath him while being tackled.

"There is a dilemma there, certainly, in what percentage he's going to be healthy," Phillips said.

Owens wasn't seen in the locker room when it was open to reporters Monday. Team spokesman Rich Dalrymple said Owens didn't plan to talk until after the game.

Phillips had said last week he hoped Owens could return to practice Wednesday or Thursday. But that may not happen. So the Cowboys have to wait to see if Owens practices before they even determine if he plays.

"If he were able to practice Wednesday or Thursday, Friday maybe, it'd clarify things a little easier," Phillips said. "If he can't (practice), that's why I said it'd have to be a game-time decision.

"From his history, from his toughness, his ability to withstand those kind of things, I think those are all positives," he said. "But you still don't want to put him in harm's way."

