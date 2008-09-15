Owens moves alone into second for career TD receptions

IRVING, Texas -- Terrell Owens caught his 131st career touchdown Monday night, a 72-yarder in the first quarter of the Cowboys' 41-37 win over the Eagles, to take over sole possession of second place on the NFL career list.

"It doesn't matter what they say about me now," Owens said. "The Lord has obviously blessed me with a lot of talent."

Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens passed Cris Carter to move into second all time on the career touchdown receptions list:

» 1.: Jerry Rice (197 TDs)

» 2.: Terrell Owens (132 TDs)

» 3.: Cris Carter (129 TDs)

Early in the second quarter, Owens made it 132 with a 4-yard TD.

Owens was behind the defenders and caught the ball in stride from Tony Romo near the 15 and ran untouched into the end zone. It was the longest pass of Romo's career.

Owens is 65 touchdown receptions behind Pro Football Hall of Famer and former teammate Jerry Rice on the list. Owens had been tied with Cris Carter for second place.

Owens has three TDs this season, and 31 in 33 games with the Cowboys. He has caught 28 from Romo, making them the league's top quarterback-receiver TD combination since 2006.

Before coming to Dallas in 2006, Owens had 20 TDs in two seasons with the Eagles. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with San Francisco, five of those with Rice.

