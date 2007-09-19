Owens fined for mock videotape TD celebration

IRVING, Texas -- After seeing the videotape of Terrell Owens' latest touchdown celebration, the NFL office wasn't laughing.
"It wasn't even the fact I used the goal post as a prop," Owens said. "They said I used the ball."
Beyond being confused about what he can and can't do, Owens is frustrated by the league's policing of end-zone scenes.
"It's kind of hard to understand the rules," he said. "It's like you can't do nothing no more. ... Dude, it's like they're trying to find any way to take fun out of the game. So I'm kind of limited right now as far as what I can do."
T.O. plotted his celebration days before, after getting suggestions from callers on his weekly radio show. He said he likes making them timely.
Now, though, he's going to be more careful with what he does.
"Nothing's worth getting a fine for," he said.
Owens said he'll consider an appeal, but "it may not even be worth it."
How about saving his act until he gets to the sideline?
"I guess so," he said. "Next, they're going to be saying you can't go to the sidelines."
