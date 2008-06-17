Owens expected to miss rest of minicamp due to personal matter

Notes: The team's first practice Tuesday was cut short by 45 minutes because of heavy winds and an approaching thunderstorm. The afternoon session was held in the team's practice bubble and went later than scheduled to make up for some of the missed earlier time. ... Jay Ratliff, a former seventh-round pick who became a starter at nose guard last season and then got a $20.5 million, five-year contract extension, is again taking snaps at defensive end. "I don't think full-time right now, just because he's played so well at nose guard," Phillips said. "We don't want to lose that."