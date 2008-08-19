Owens confident Dallas will be ready despite slow preseason start

Notes: Owner Jerry Jones said he's not interested in signing WR Joe Horn, cut Tuesday by Atlanta. The Cowboys are without WR Miles Austin (sprained right knee) for 4-6 weeks and waived WR Terry Glenn at the start of camp. ... CB Terence Newman (groin) said he is "getting stronger" and is ready to get back to practice after being sidelined for three weeks. Coach Wade Phillips has said, without being specific, that Newman could practice this week. ... The Cowboys will practice Wednesday night at Texas Stadium, a public event marking the start of their final season in the venue.