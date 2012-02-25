Owens 'all right' with three-TD debut in Indoor Football League

Published: Feb 25, 2012 at 05:53 PM

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens caught three passes for 53 yards and three touchdowns in his Indoor Football League debut on Saturday.

Owens' Allen Wranglers won 50-30 against the Wichita Wild in the Wranglers' largest crowd ever, according to ESPNDallas.com.

Owens said he thought he "did all right" but that the team should have scored more.

"I've always prided myself on being a playmaker, whether it's (in) this league or the NFL," Owens told the website.

ESPNDallas.com reported Owens is only contractually obligated to play in home games. He is open to playing road games if the host team provides financial incentives for his participation. He could play March 15 at  the Colorado Ice; the Wranglers' next home game is set for March 31.

Owens joined the Wranglers as a player and co-owner after being unable to catch on with an NFL team last season while recovering from a torn ACL. The 38-year-old receiver spent 15 years in the NFL with five teams.

