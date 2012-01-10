Outgoing Miss. guv pardons Brett Favre's brother

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The brother of former NFL quarterback and Mississippi native Brett Favre has been pardoned by Haley Barbour, whose last day as governor was Tuesday.
State records released Tuesday show Earnest Scott Favre had his record cleared in the 1996 death of his best friend, Mark Haverty. Scott Favre was among dozens of people pardoned or given early release in Barbour's final days in office. The Republican left office Tuesday, at the end of his second term.
Favre had driven in front of a train in Pass Christian while drunk. He pleaded guilty in 1997 and was sentenced to a year of house arrest followed by two years' probation.
Calls went unanswered Tuesday to a listing for a Scott Favre.
Brett Favre was a standout at Southern Miss turning pro.