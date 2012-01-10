Outgoing Miss. guv pardons Brett Favre's brother

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 12:52 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The brother of former NFL quarterback and Mississippi native Brett Favre has been pardoned by Haley Barbour, whose last day as governor was Tuesday.

State records released Tuesday show Earnest Scott Favre had his record cleared in the 1996 death of his best friend, Mark Haverty. Scott Favre was among dozens of people pardoned or given early release in Barbour's final days in office. The Republican left office Tuesday, at the end of his second term.

Favre had driven in front of a train in Pass Christian while drunk. He pleaded guilty in 1997 and was sentenced to a year of house arrest followed by two years' probation.

Calls went unanswered Tuesday to a listing for a Scott Favre.

Brett Favre was a standout at Southern Miss turning pro.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams DL Aaron Donald downplays helmet swing: 'It was just a practice. It was football.'

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald de-emphasized swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players during a practice last Thursday.

news

Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Former Eagles LT Jason Peters to visit tackle-needy Cowboys

Offensive tackle Jason Peters is headed to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy preview (aka Best Coast)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE