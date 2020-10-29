Out in the NFL: My journey from secrecy to security as a gay woman in football

"Which lucky guy are you bringing to the holiday party?"

That was the question posed to me by a male co-worker I barely knew in the breakroom. HR operatives might be squirming in their chairs reading this, but it's the kind of workplace interaction most women have to navigate -- and one that was especially awkward for me, given the secret I was keeping.

I was new to NFL Media and didn't have my bearings yet. I panicked, pretended I had forgotten about the party and thanked this co-worker for the "reminder." Walking away with my morning coffee, I couldn't help but wonder how he would've reacted if I had provided my honest answer.

"I actually don't date men, so I won't be bringing one to the party."

I've always despised conversations around my sexual orientation. Always been uncomfortable correcting those who automatically assume I live the heteronormative life they do. I've paid close attention to conversations and looked for tells. When someone speaks positively about a person who is gay -- or supports gay rights -- I feel safer divulging my experiences. Do others worry about telling a co-worker they're straight? Who am I kidding? They don't even think about it.

My name is Erica Tamposi. I am an NFL Network producer. I am on-air talent. I am a creative. I am a friend. I am a sister. I am a daughter. I am a football fan. And I am gay.

I list that descriptor last on purpose. It's part of me, but I'm more than that. I don't want it to define me on its own. In fact, for many years, I hid it.

The journey to where I stand now, comfortable being my full self at work, was not always an easy one to travel. After watching some strong LGBTQ+ professionals in the sports world publicly assert their right to be who they are, I wanted to share what my journey was like.

When I was hired by the NFL in 2017, I assumed it would be an actively inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community, an environment where I wouldn't feel like an outsider. Not exactly. It's impossible to tell someone's sexuality just by looking at them, although sometimes there are hints. Feminine women and masculine men in the LGBTQ+ community have a struggle of their own, constantly having to come out to people because they don't "look gay." But upon starting my new job, I quickly realized that, to the naked eye, the NFL was as straight as a workplace could be. Tough, hard, edgy football players, buttoned-up executives and female on-air talent always dressed to the nines. As I looked around a neighboring cubicle cluster, producers were sporting full heels and skirts, casually talking about their boyfriends and husbands while they pulled up some editing footage on their computers. An easy-going side conversation to them -- and an alert to me:

They are different from you, Erica. They might not accept you. You have to be careful.

Falling for stereotypes, I initially figured there would be a bigger open lesbian presence within a sports-driven organization and was looking forward to that possibility. That just wasn't the case. Consequently, as I walked through those doors each day, I prepared myself to experience -- and engage with -- the heteronormative narratives that have always emanated from society and my own conservative upbringing. Even though my parents never said, "Hide who you are," I grew up trained with a simple sort of mantra:

Present yourself in the best way you can.

Taking cues from society and my own fear, this really meant something different:

Present what people want to see as the best you.

And my early days in the NFL Media environment only exacerbated my self-doubt.

What do people want to see when they turn on the TV? What if I dress differently? Carry myself differently? What if I'm never the girl in a dress and heels?

With each thought, I felt my chances of breaking through dwindling. So I kept my private life separate from my work life. In my mind, it could only hurt my ultimate goal of becoming on-air talent and growing a following within sports media. I felt tense around co-workers and supervisors. Would they respect me if they knew? It's an all-too-common way of thinking that plagues many in the LGBTQ+ community, and I battled those fears every day. The internal quickly impacted the external, as I also felt the need to maintain a certain physical image. Each morning, I believed I had to put on the clothes and makeup that I knew wouldn't "give me away."

However, amidst the turmoil, one thought consistently tugged at me:

How am I supposed to rise up the ranks and become the best professional version of myself if my own company doesn't know the real me in the first place?