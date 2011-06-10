Our fantasy experts predict the numbers for 2011

Dameshek: Over -- Yeah, why not? It's bound to happen sometime ... right? Right? If you look at what McFadden did last season, he's going to be tough to pass on in the first round of most drafts. When he was on the field, he basically ripped apart the opponent and put up major numbers for fantasy owners. He also did start in 13 games last season, so it's not like he's not capable of getting there -- those he did only start a combined 12 games from 2008-2009. If he can stay on the field, McFadden should be a very nice fantasy option.