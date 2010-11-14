'Other' Smith has 49ers back in contention after 0-5 start

Smith was even better in his second start as the 49ers' starting quarterback, completing 17 of 28 passes for 356 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, while battling back from five sacks. I looked back at his only two starts as a Raven, as well as these two starts, and there is a pattern of good, solid football when Smith is the quarterback. In four starts, he has thrown a touchdown in every game, and he did not throw a pick in any of the four starts. How does zero picks in 107 throws sound?