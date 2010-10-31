'Other' QB Smith sends Niners past Broncos

WEMBLEY, England -- Backup quarterback Troy Smith found his range in the fourth quarter to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 24-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday in the NFL's fourth regular-season game in London.
In his first start as a 49er, Smith had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree with 7:23 left to help San Francisco (2-6) take a 17-10 lead. Frank Gore scored another TD with 3:47 to go, running in from the Denver 3.
A few minutes earlier, Smith made it 10-10 by rushing for a 1-yard touchdown after completing back-to-back passes to Delanie Walker, the first for 27 yards and the second for 38.
The Broncos (2-6) scored their first touchdown in the third when rookie quarterback Tim Tebow ran in from 1 yard after Kyle Orton had connected with Brandon Lloyd for 71 yards.