OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Published: Apr 05, 2024 at 02:35 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The 2024 OT7 season is here, and this year's coverage will be carried for the first time on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+.

The season kicks off on Saturday, April 6, with NFL Network coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET and continuing on Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. ET.

Opening weekend includes a Saturday matchup between Raw Miami and Hellstar, with top QBs KJ Lacey and Dia Bell in action, as well as wide receivers Dallas Wilson and Naeshaun Montgomery.

The excitement continues with California Power facing Trillion Boys for the first time ever. Players to watch in that California showdown include WRs Madden Williams, Jonah Smith and Daylon Singleton of Trillion Boys, who will be catching passes from QB Ryan Rakowski, as well as QB Luke Fahey and WR Vance Spafford of California Power.

In all, 30 four- and five-star recruits are expected to take the field over the course of the weekend. To learn more about OT7, visit here.

For the full coverage calendar of OT7 on NFL Network, visit the broadcast schedule page here.

Here's what you need to know to watch live coverage of OT7 this season:

Regular-season dates: Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, May 5

Championship Weekend dates: Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9

Locations: Dallas College, Brookhaven Campus in Farmers Branch, Texas (near Dallas); Austin Tindall Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida (near Orlando); Tournament Sportsplex in Tampa, Florida.

How to watch: NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage schedule:

  • Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 -- Dallas College, Brookhaven Campus, 4 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 -- Dallas College, Brookhaven Campus, 4 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, April 28 -- Austin Tindall Sports Complex, 4 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 -- Austin Tindall Sports Complex, 4 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9 -- Championship Weekend at Tournament Sportsplex

Learn more about OT7:

