OT Williams signs with Redskins; will practice Friday

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -The Washington Redskins have reached an agreement with No. 4 overall pick Trent Williams on a six-year, $60 million contract.
Williams plans to sign the deal in the morning and will then take part in Friday's practice at training camp.
The deal, which has $36.75 million in guaranteed money, ends a one-day holdout after Williams missed the first day of camp Thursday.
Williams is projected to be Washington's starting left tackle, filling the void left by the retirement of six-time Pro Bowler Chris Samuels.