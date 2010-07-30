OT Williams signs with Redskins; will practice Friday

Published: Jul 30, 2010 at 02:38 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -The Washington Redskins have reached an agreement with No. 4 overall pick Trent Williams on a six-year, $60 million contract.

Williams plans to sign the deal in the morning and will then take part in Friday's practice at training camp.

The deal, which has $36.75 million in guaranteed money, ends a one-day holdout after Williams missed the first day of camp Thursday.

Williams is projected to be Washington's starting left tackle, filling the void left by the retirement of six-time Pro Bowler Chris Samuels.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged D'Andre Swift heading into the season, as Swift has missed seven games over his first two campaigns. "Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW