OT Petitgout released by Bucs to make room for FB Runnels

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday they have signed free agent running back J.D. Runnels, a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2006.
The team also announced it was releasing tackle Luke Petitgout who had been on the physically unable to perform list. Petitgout signed with the Bucs as a free agent in 2007.
Terms of Runnels' contract were not immediately available.
Petitgout was given the Bucs' starting left tackle job when he arrived from the Giants prior to last season, but he went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 4.
He was trying to make his way back and regain his starting position in training camp, but could never quite get healthy enough to participate.
