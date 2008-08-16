OT Petitgout released by Bucs to make room for FB Runnels

Published: Aug 16, 2008 at 11:50 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday they have signed free agent running back J.D. Runnels, a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2006.

The team also announced it was releasing tackle Luke Petitgout who had been on the physically unable to perform list. Petitgout signed with the Bucs as a free agent in 2007.

Terms of Runnels' contract were not immediately available.

Petitgout was given the Bucs' starting left tackle job when he arrived from the Giants prior to last season, but he went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 4.

He was trying to make his way back and regain his starting position in training camp, but could never quite get healthy enough to participate.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

news

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW