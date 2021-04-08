OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

With the pandemic affecting the pre-draft process in 2021, roughly 150 prospects are in Indianapolis for medical evaluations that typically would have been accomplished during the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

Three prospects from a rather notable school in Indiana aren't in attendance because of the pandemic.

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

The plan is to bring these Fighting Irish players back for their medical evaluations in approximately 10 days once they've cleared COVID-19 protocol, putting them in the range of a little over a week before the draft to get checked out.

Eichenberg is the 41st-ranked prospect in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50, projecting to fit in as a right tackle at the next level. The Notre Dame blocker was not in Bucky Brooks' top five prospects at the tackle position in his most recent update.