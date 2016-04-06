Osweiler working with Texans receivers in Arizona

The Houston Texans might not have met with Brock Osweiler before signing him to a big-money contract, but the quarterback isn't taking that same chance with his teammates before offseason workouts start.
With the Texans not reporting for their offseason workout program until April 18, Osweiler is taking the opportunity to get some extra work in with his new receivers.
Tania Ganguli of ESPN reports Osweiler gathered a group of players together at Arizona State -- his alma mater, which he shares with new teammate Jaelen Strong. Receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Strong, Cecil Shorts, Keith Mumphery and quarterback Tom Savage all reportedly attended.
The group arrived on Monday and will work together for a week.
It's not new for quarterbacks to gather players for offseason throwing sessions. Mark Sanchez famously hosted a "Jets West" camp each summer in California during his time in New York. Peyton Manning often trained with wideouts at Duke during the summer.
For Osweiler it's a solid step to create chemistry and a working relationship with his new receiving corps. One under-discussed aspect of quarterback play is the importance of timing between quarterback and receiver. Getting some extra work in before the coaches get involved can only help.
The added bonus is the receivers are able to pass on intimate knowledge of Bill O'Brien's offense to Osweiler, giving the quarterback a jumpstart on preparations.
The Texans are hoping Osweiler can stop the merry-go-round of quarterbacks that has been spinning in Houston over the past three seasons. Improved play from the quarterback spot should also help aid Hopkins to an epically monster year after he carried mediocre passers last season.