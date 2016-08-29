Osweiler: Will Fuller 'a very special football player'

Around the NFL

Houston has found help for DeAndre Hopkins.

If the preseason is any indication, the Texans have big plans for deep-threat Will Fuller, the ultra-fast first-rounder who now has touchdowns in back-to-back preseason tilts.

The former Notre Dame star hauled in three catches for 67 yards against the Cardinals, including a 26-yard touchdown that saw the rookie beat Arizona cover man Justin Bethel in coverage. Fuller also committed a bad drop, but his knack for explosive plays -- he fried the Saints last week for 73 yards and a score -- has turned quarterback Brock Osweiler into a believer.

"Will's a very special football player," Osweiler said, per the team's official website. "What people really need to know about him -- obviously everybody knows about his speed, they saw him all last season, they saw him at the combine -- but it's his work ethic. That's what really makes him special. He comes in every single day, he works extremely hard, studies hard and practices hard. We expect big things out of Will this season."

Fuller's reputation for drops has followed him to the NFL, but the Texans clearly plan to feature him in their Osweiler-led air attack. His presence demands defensive attention and opens up new opportunities for Hopkins and third-rounder Braxton Miller

Houston's pass-catching depth was an issue last year, but coach Bill O'Brien now has a versatile selection of weapons to unleash on opponents. If August is any indication, Fuller will see his share of targets and should emerge as an impact rookie in the AFC South.

