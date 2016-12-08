Around the NFL

Osweiler: Texans face 'biggest game of our season'

Published: Dec 07, 2016 at 11:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler knows Sunday's tilt versus the Indianapolis Colts could determine which team makes the playoffs and which team sits on a couch all January.

"This game Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, this is the biggest game of our season," Osweiler said, per the team's official website. "I'm viewing our season right now as a one-game season and it's one game that we must win. I think our entire football team understands that. There's great urgency in this building right now and it reflected at today's practice. No doubt about it, we understand as a team how important Sunday is and you can expect our best effort come Sunday."

Three teams -- the Texans, Colts and Tennessee Titans -- sit tied atop the division at 6-6. Houston currently holds the tiebreakers thanks to wins over both Tennessee and Indianapolis.

In the last meeting versus the Colts, Osweiler led the Texans on a fourth-quarter comeback after trailing 23-9 to win in overtime. In that Week 6 win, Houston used a no-huddle attack that helped Osweiler to a season-high 269 yards passing and two touchdowns.

A victory over Indianapolis could give the Texans the tiebreaker they need to eke into the playoffs in the worst division in the NFL. Houston owns the easiest schedule of the three teams over the final four games of the season.

Texans: @ Colts, vs. Jags, vs Bengals, @ Titans
Colts: vs. Texans, @ Vikings, @ Raiders, vs. Jags
Titans: vs. Broncos, @ Chiefs, @ Jags, vs. Texans

The Texans have won just one road game this season (at Jacksonville). Earning their second would put Houston in the driver seat to win the division in back-to-back years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams decide to keep CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) off PUP list to begin training camp

Although the Los Angeles Rams initially expected that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) would be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, head coach Sean McVay announced he was cleared in a limited fashion.

news

Cardinals unveil alternate black helmet to be worn in three games during 2022 season

Arizona unveiled its alternate helmet for the 2022 season on Sunday, describing it on the team's social media as a "galactic black, firescotch shell." The club will wear its alternate helmet for one preseason game and two regular-season contests.

news

Bills safety Jordan Poyer avoiding holdout amid contract dispute: 'I want to be here'

Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer expressed his desire to play in Buffalo by showing up to training camp amid a contract dispute.

news

Texans rookie WR John Metchie diagnosed with leukemia, unlikely to play in 2022 season

John Metchie III is unlikely to play his rookie season after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia, the Texans wide receiver announced Sunday.

news

Bears unveil alternate orange helmet for 2022 season

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday the unveiling of a new alternate orange helmet that will be worn twice during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, July 24

Bills CB Tre'Davious White is among several Bills players on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, coach Sean McDermott announced Sunday.

news

Adrian Peterson-Le'Veon Bell boxing match postponed due to main event falling through

The Social Gloves 2 card featuring Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson's exhibition boxing match has been postponed due to the main event falling through, the promoter announced.

news

Rams' McVay calls for fresh start after receiving Super Bowl rings: 'Let's turn the page'

Rams coach Sean McVay elaborates on what it will take to repeat as championships after receiving his Super Bowl LVI championship ring.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, July 23

Rams LB Travin Howard is scheduled to have surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

news

Titans, QB Malik Willis agree to terms on rookie contract

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year rookie contract with quarterback Malik Willis, the team announced Saturday.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) place on PUP list to start training camp

The Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and three other players on the PUP list to start training camp, along with three other players.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW