Osweiler: Texans face 'biggest game of our season'

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler knows Sunday's tilt versus the Indianapolis Colts could determine which team makes the playoffs and which team sits on a couch all January.
"This game Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, this is the biggest game of our season," Osweiler said, per the team's official website. "I'm viewing our season right now as a one-game season and it's one game that we must win. I think our entire football team understands that. There's great urgency in this building right now and it reflected at today's practice. No doubt about it, we understand as a team how important Sunday is and you can expect our best effort come Sunday."
Three teams -- the Texans, Colts and Tennessee Titans -- sit tied atop the division at 6-6. Houston currently holds the tiebreakers thanks to wins over both Tennessee and Indianapolis.
A victory over Indianapolis could give the Texans the tiebreaker they need to eke into the playoffs in the worst division in the NFL. Houston owns the easiest schedule of the three teams over the final four games of the season.
The Texans have won just one road game this season (at Jacksonville). Earning their second would put Houston in the driver seat to win the division in back-to-back years.