Osweiler: I'm 'absolutely' good enough to be starter

For now, Osweiler is just trying to get through it without any incidents. He wouldn't comment on reports he was a poor teammate in Houston -- "I'm sure players in Houston, you could reach out to them and ask them that question," he said -- and he's roundly praised the coaching staff. After just a handful of practices, he says he feels like a better player. It's unclear how many more times Osweiler will be made available in this fashion, but when he is, expect more of the same -- a grin-and-bear-it volley of pleasantries to help bide the time.