Osweiler: Adam Gase one of the game's 'brilliant minds

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Brock Osweiler spent plenty of time during Opening Night praising a Broncos coaching staff that helped guide Denver to the Super Bowl in Gary Kubiak's first season.
Still, Peyton Manning's backup hasn't forgotten about the talented quarterback tutor who helped shape his young NFL career: Adam Gase, the newly anointed coach of the Miami Dolphins.
"First off, I love coach Gase," Osweiler said Monday. "He's a tremendous coach and a tremendous person and I'm sure he'll do great things down in Miami."
As the NFL's youngest head coach, the 37-year-old Gase is tasked with turning around a Dolphins franchise saddled with problems on defense and a moribund offense. After pairing brilliantly with Manning in Denver and nursing a productive campaign last season out of Chicago's Jay Cutler, can Gase flip the switch on Dolphins signal-caller Ryan Tannehill?
"Absolutely," Osweiler said, emphasizing that nobody should be surprised about Gase's rapid rise. "I think coach Gase is one of the most brilliant minds in football, so having him be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins now does not come as a surprise to me."
Osweiler went out of his way to credit Gase with helping him adjust to the NFL world. If Miami's coach can do the same for Tannehill, his reputation as a quarterback whisperer will be carved into stone.